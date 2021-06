The most frequently asked question by our shoppers is, “When are you guys going to open more days for shopping?”. Effective the week of June 21st we will be adding Fridays to our Wednesday - Saturday 12-4 pm schedule. All of the volunteers would like RTS to be open every day, but we find ourselves short-handed. To have the shop run safely and efficiently we need at least double the number of people presently working on open days.