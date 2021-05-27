Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Star cars sale: Elton John’s Daytona and Wayne Newton’s SL up for grabs

By Nik Berg
hagerty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey both had long-standing Las Vegas residencies, and now Sir Elton John and Wayne Newton both have unusual automobiles up for auction. Having previously exhausted our Elton puns when the Rocket Man’s Maserati went under the hammer, we’ll start with Wayne’s wonderfully weird 1981 Mercedes 380SL. In Wayne’s world the standard Benz wasn’t enough, so he turned to Long Island coachbuilder Niko Sokol. The boat-tailed convertible is equipped with a foldable hardtop replacing both the fabric roof and the SL’s removable lid. The spare wheel sits atop the trunk, and the headlamps were moved inboard. There’s plenty of real gold to replace the brightwork, including the side vents, the center of the BBS wheels, and the wild door handles. Oddly, the interior is completely original.

www.hagerty.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Newton
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Cars In Auction#Convertible Cars#Exotic Cars#The Rocket Man#Mercedes#Sl#Casa De Shenandoah#Barrett Jackson#Silverstone Auctions#Maranello#Nero#Ferrari Classiche#Sir Elton John#Sale#Wheels#Las Vegas#Star#Man#Schoen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Elton John Covers Pet Shop Boys ‘It’s a Sin’ With Years and Years

Elton John has joined forces with English singer Olly Alexander - of the electropop group Years and Years - on a cover of Pet Shop Boys' 1987 single “It’s a Sin.”. John provides piano and co-vocals on the track, which begins as a soft ballad before exploding into an electronic dance party roughly one minute in. The duo debuted their rendition during a powerful performance at the Brit Awards, before releasing the track as a stand-alone single.
CarsAutoblog

Wayne Newton's custom 1981 Mercedes SL is almost unrecognizable

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL roadster was the preeminent automotive totem of success. But if every dentist and real estate broker drives an SL, is it really special enough for a major celebrity? Perhaps not. Which may be why Las Vegas showman Wayne Newton purchased this completely customized 1981 380SL. After years on display at the Wayne Newton museum, this unique creation is now going up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale taking place June 17-19.
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Elton John Remains Music’s Most Fantastical Star

It’s impossible to ignore Elton John. The musician has a repertoire of outfits that have become as famous as his hits. During the five decades he’s spent in the spotlight, John has created a style so recognizable you can sum it up in three words: glasses, glitter, and glamour. These days, that means a custom Gucci wardrobe designed by Alessandro Michele, but John found ways to take fashion to new heights even at the start of his career.
Buying Carsuncrate.com

Wayne Newton's 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Convertible

This US-spec Ferrari Daytona will go to auction June 15 in Milan. The star of the first two Fast & Furious films, this 1994 custom Supra is going to auction. The hottest new condiment in the country, this spicy honey from Firebee elevates any meal. It's made using raw, farm-fresh honey from America's Heartland infused with a choice blend of chili peppers. This gives it the perfect blend of heat and sweet to help make almost anything a little more interesting. It's great as a glaze, marinade, or dipping sauce, and contains no artificial sugar or preservatives.
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

MP3: Elton John – Your Song

Elton John comes through with a song released 2000 titled “Your Song” and is right here for your fast download. ..... MP3: Elton John – Your Song . NaijaOnPoint.
MusicDaily Gate City

The Weeknd, Elton John honored at iHeartRadio Awards

The Weeknd was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, scooping Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Blinding Lights," while H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Demi Lovato united for a tribute to Elton John, who received the Icon Award. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking...
Celebritiesajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The time Elton John (in a gorilla suit) attacked Iggy Pop

What I’m about to tell you sounds like one of those made-up rock’n’roll stories, but trust me when I say that this actually happened. Back in 1973, Iggy Pop and the Stooges were playing a gig in Atlanta at a club called Richard’s. Iggy, as usual, was under the influence of a cocktail of drugs, including PCP and a lot of acid.
MusicBillboard

9 Memorable Moments From Clive Davis’ Grammy Museum Benefit With Elton John, H.E.R. & More

During part two of his virtual Pre-Grammy Gala Saturday night (May 15), host Clive Davis revealed something he said he’d never publicly admitted before: his favorite song. It’s a question the Sony Music chief creative officer says he gets frequently asked and always dodged -- until now. Turns out he has two: Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Elton John’s ‘Madman Across the Water’: A Blue Jean Baby

John’s eponymous second album (and stateside debut) was a substantial success a year earlier, followed in Europe by the country-leaning—and less commercial—Tumbleweed Connection, which would not reach the Atlantic’s west side for several months. The soundtrack Friends fulfilled a pre-breakthrough commitment and soon disappeared, and the live set 11-17-70 tried...