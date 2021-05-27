Star cars sale: Elton John’s Daytona and Wayne Newton’s SL up for grabs

They both had long-standing Las Vegas residencies, and now Sir Elton John and Wayne Newton both have unusual automobiles up for auction. Having previously exhausted our Elton puns when the Rocket Man’s Maserati went under the hammer, we’ll start with Wayne’s wonderfully weird 1981 Mercedes 380SL. In Wayne’s world the standard Benz wasn’t enough, so he turned to Long Island coachbuilder Niko Sokol. The boat-tailed convertible is equipped with a foldable hardtop replacing both the fabric roof and the SL’s removable lid. The spare wheel sits atop the trunk, and the headlamps were moved inboard. There’s plenty of real gold to replace the brightwork, including the side vents, the center of the BBS wheels, and the wild door handles. Oddly, the interior is completely original.