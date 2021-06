Best Buy Memorial Day sales are in full swing, but the clock is ticking down on the savings. For now, though, the big-box tech retailer has awesome deals on 4K televisions, video games, air fryers and more. While we haven't seen the $899 Vizio OLED TV deal we were hoping/predicting to see — don't worry, there are still Prime Day deals coming next month — Best Buy features other solid deals you can get right now.