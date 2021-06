French judges have begun to question Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan chief who fled to Beirut from Japan after being arrested on financial misconduct charges.Mr Ghosn, who masterminded the Renault-Nissan carmarking alliance, was accused by Japanese authorities in 2018 of under-reporting his salary and using company funds for personal purposes. He was chairman of both Nissan and Mitsubishi and chief executive of Renault at the time.He has been fighting multiple probes since his escape hidden in carry-on luggage on a private jet that flew out of Japan's Kansai Airport in late 2019, and the French allegations concern financial misconduct in...