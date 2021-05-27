Man Who Didn’t Want Girlfriend to Move In With Him Burned His Trailer
A man from Clearfield, Utah, told police his second thoughts about his girlfriend moving in with him caused him to act a little bit irrationally, which is why he was arrested. On April 25th, Clearfield firefighters were called to a mobile home that had caught fire. When questioned by Clearfield Police, the owner of the mobile home told them "he knew exactly how the fire started, explaining that he had started the fire."kcrr.com