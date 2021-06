After releasing a myriad of Americana-flavored covers this past year, singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp is finally out with his new record. Schoepp wrote these songs themed around being on the run from toxic love and relentlessly collecting himself after nearly imploding. Whether he’s out to sea with his thoughts or suffering “Paris Syndrome” from a relationship, Schoepp delivers a rustic cluster of stories detailing the pains of repairing social voids, which is especially relevant after a year in quarantine. It’s a record of heated convictions, and we look forward to seeing Trapper Schoepp bring these songs to life live as shows return.