In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining – official

ARK36 director predicts Bitcoin decentralization due to China crackdown. The mining pool is said to adopt decentralization by halting transaction filtering. For the past couple of weeks, Bitcoin and the general cryptocurrency market has experienced adverse effects on prices. The dip in the prices can largely be attributed to China’s recent crackdown on cryptos. Even though corrections for most cryptocurrencies have begun to be witnessed, the crypto market still remains unpredictable and highly volatile. Historically, Bitcoin has had a bittersweet relationship with the Chinese. In the past, China has unsuccessfully attempted to arm-twist the cryptocurrency market by trying to change the rules of the game. Most cryptocurrency stakeholders are of the opinion that the recent Chinese crackdown will negatively impact Bitcoin. However, one pundit believes that the move is likely to disperse Bitcoin miners as they try to find friendly mining environments in other diverse places and regions which will support BTc decentralization.