Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judges Ruling Could Be Bad For Small-Scale Pig Farmers

By Travis Cleven
wxerfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent federal district court ruling that was unchallenged, could result in a 2.5% loss in pork packing plant capacity across the country according to the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). The council says that the ruling would lower income by over $80 million for small-scale U.S. hog farmers. This is why they’re trying to push the Department of Ag to step in before the ruling takes effect at the end of June. The federal court’s decision also shot down a provision of USDA’s New Swine Inspection System, which allowed for faster line speeds in pork facilities.

wxerfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Federal Court#State Court#Federal District Court#State Lawmakers#Nppc#The Department Of Ag#Farmers#Producers#Pork Facilities#Pork Meatpacking Plants#Country#United States#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

NCBA pushing Congress to address areas of concern

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association led a letter supported by 37 affiliate state cattle associations, urging Congress to address critical areas of concern in the cattle and beef industries. They’re asking leaders of both the Senate and House Agriculture Committees to consider swift Congressional action in several areas, such as expanding beef processing capacity.
U.S. Politicssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

USDA to halt elimination of pork-processing line speed limits

Washington — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated it will accept a March ruling of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota that prohibits the removal of maximum line speeds in pork-processing plants. “The agency is committed to worker safety and ensuring a safe, reliable food supply,”...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil finalizing rule to pay farmers to preserve land

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is finalizing legislation that will allow farmers to get paid to preserve undeveloped rainforests and savannah, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said during an online event on Tuesday. Dias said the new rules would allow farmers to get paid if they...
AgricultureNHPR

Secretary Tom Vilsack On USDA Debt Forgiveness For Black Farmers

Starting June 1, the Department of Agriculture will pay out thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness to Black and minority farmers in a bid to correct for more than a century of discrimination. More than $4 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan have been allocated for the program. But...
AgricultureTree Hugger

2018 Farm Bill: Summary and Impact

The Farm Bill is a package of legislation including various initiatives and funds targeted at the agricultural industry. Also known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, the Farm Bill was enacted on December 20, 2018 by former President Donald Trump. Every five to six years, a farm bill is...
Congress & Courtscapitalpress.com

NPPC: Court ruling would be disastrous for hog farmers

The National Pork Producers Council is urging USDA to intervene in a federal court ruling that it says will dramatically reduce hog farmers' market power and undermine meatpacker competition. The March 31 ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota found USDA violated the Administrative Procedures Act...
Congress & Courtsdrgnews.com

National Pork Producers Council: Federal ruling disastrous for small US hog farmers

Left unchallenged, a recent federal district court ruling will result in a 2.5 percent loss in pork packing plant capacity nationwide, and more than $80 million in reduced income for small U.S. hog farmers, according to an analysis by Dr. Dermot Hayes, an economist with Iowa State University. The National Pork Producers Council is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to intervene before the ruling takes effect at the end of next month. The ruling will dramatically reduce hog farmer market power—particularly smaller producers located near impacted plants—and undermine pork industry competition.
Congress & Courtsocj.com

Federal ruling could leave hog producers in a bind 🎙

Citing food and worker safety concerns, there have been multiple recent court cases challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s New Swine Inspection System (NSIS). The results of a recent court ruling in one of those cases could back up production supply chains for hog producers. In September of 2019, USDA...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Soil farmers appeal ruling allowing organic hydroponics

A food-safety group and organic farmers appealed a court ruling that says the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) did not act unreasonably when it refused to prohibit the organic certification of hydroponic agriculture, a filing in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals showed on Wednesday. The Center for Food...
Agriculturedyersvillecommercial.com

New bill could assist small-scale meat processors

Disruptions in the food supply chain last summer could end up being one of the few silver linings to the COVID-19 pandemic as it forced business leaders and elected representatives to take a hard look at some of Iowa’s most critical infrastructure. After several of Iowa’s largest meat processing plants...
Texas StateDallas News

Texas farmers tout new raw milk rules as a major victory

Buying raw milk just got a whole lot easier in the state of Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services published a new set of rules that legalize the delivery of raw milk anywhere in the state and allow small farms to more efficiently get their product into the hands of consumers.
Fraud Crimeskyma.com

JBS cyber-attack could affect meat shortages and prices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The cyber-attack on JBS USA, one of the largest meat producers in the country, could result in rising meat prices just as grilling season heats up. The White House says the hackers who hit JBS USA with a ransomware assault over Memorial Day weekend are likely from a Russia-based criminal organization.
Agriculturelambcountyleadernews.com

USDA - Producers with Crop Insurance to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

New Pandemic Cover Crop Program Helps Producers Continue Cover Crop Systems. WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 – Agricultural producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) if they planted cover crops during this crop year. The Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP), offered by USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA), helps farmers maintain their cover crop systems, despite the financial…
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Mining Group Pushes Top Court to Review EPA Climate Authority

Mining industry advocates are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify the scope of federal authority to regulate emissions that cause climate change. The National Mining Association last week filed an amicus brief supporting West Virginia and other states’ recent petition focused on how the Environmental Protection Agency uses the Clean Air Act to address greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

How Small Producers are Teaching Others to Garden Like a Farmer

Each time Emma Jagoz plants a seed on her pasture, she revels in the anticipation of new connections and conversations her locally grown produce will inspire come harvest time. “People know that we are here for them, to answer their burning questions and to support them with healthy, fresh, organic,...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Cyberattack Leads to Shutdown of JBS’s U.S. Beef Plants

A cyberattack on JBS SA, the largest meat producer globally, forced the shutdown of all nine of its U.S. beef plants, wiping out output from facilities that supply almost a quarter of American supplies. Bloomberg reports an official with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union noted JBS’s fed-beef...
Agriculturekcur.org

How A Robot Could Keep Midwestern Farmers Out Of Grain Bins

A few times a year, farmers have to do a dangerous task; go inside large grain bins to take care of their harvest. Last year, more than 30 of them were trapped inside silos in the U.S., according to Purdue University. Two recent grads from the University of Nebraska at Omaha have invented a grain robot that could help farmers improve their crops and never have to go inside a grain bin again.
Agriculturetimberlakesouthdakota.com

FSA: USDA announces changes to emergency haying and grazing provisions

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) has announced changes for emergency haying and grazing use of acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). This includes changes outlined in the 2018 Farm Bill that streamline the authorization process for farmers and ranchers. Drought conditions are tough for our livestock producers, but emergency haying and…