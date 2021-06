At its 2021 Capital Markets Day presentation, Ford revealed that it has two new electric vehicle platforms in the works – one for active lifestyle vehicles, cargo vehicles, mid-size trucks, rugged SUVs, and larger two- and three-row crossovers, and the other for full-size trucks and utility vehicles. However, it seems that these aren’t the only two EV platforms the automaker is working on, as it also revealed that future Ford global electric vans will ride on their own dedicated platform.