Jack Antonoff Broke the Law While Driving Bruce Springsteen | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJack Antonoff talks about his new album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, winning a Grammy for Taylor Swift’s album Folklore and working with Bruce Springsteen. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The...

Jack Antonoff got advice from Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Ray, Taylor Swift and Lorde for his new album. The singer-and-producer only shares his music for a small group of people before its released because he isn't trying to make a record for "everyone in the world" and he's thankful he can count a number of other artists among his inner circle because their feedback on upcoming LP 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' was very useful.
PRODUCER JACK ANTONOFF IS EVERYWHERE

Working quietly beside some of today’s most famous and talented musicians is producer Jack Antonoff. Though one likely knows the various critically acclaimed albums he has co-produced over the past five years with artists such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde, he seems to have worked primarily in the shadows of these singer-songwriters.
Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign of live entertainment's rebirth, Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway this weekend, strapping on a guitar and reviving a show for an audience that included a member of his E Street Band and the governor of his home state. Support local journalism reporting on...
Jack Antonoff’s impressive Rolodex is far from secret. The Bleachers musician and super-producer has worked for some of the biggest names in pop music, from Taylor Swift to Lorde to Lana Del Rey. He got Bruce Springsteen himself to sing on the song “chinatown,” the first single off Bleachers’ upcoming third album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, out July 30. But the big names don’t stop there: Elsewhere on that album, Zadie Smith, the acclaimed writer of fiction and essays, has a songwriting credit. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Antonoff called opening track “91” “my favorite piece of writing on the record,” adding that “Zadie Smith, who I really love, kind of helped me frame it.” He continued that their collaboration was “remarkable, because I’ve never worked with someone who wasn’t in music.” Antonoff added that he more recently saw Smith near the recording studio Electric Lady in New York City and invited her in to hear some of the new album. “There was even a melody thing she had a note on,” he said, “which she was 100 percent right about.” Putting that past cabaret-singing experience to good use, we see.