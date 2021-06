The City of Carlsbad is proud to be working with members of the Eddy County Patriotic Association in planning our upcoming Memorial Day parade and ceremony on May 31. The parade lineup will start at 8 a.m. at the school administration building (408 N. Canyon) and begin at 9 a.m. The parade will head down Canyon St. to Greene St. then go east on Greene to James Street and finally head south on James St. to the Carlsbad Memorial Veteran’s Park. We encourage everyone to participate. Please always keep in mind that Memorial Day is the day we honor those men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military.