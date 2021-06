You could sum up the 2021 Giro d’Italia in various ways: I will point to two truly sublime episodes. The first was when Filippo Ganna eviscerated the peloton through the first section of sterrato on stage 11, an effort so extreme he nearly left the road on at least one corner, an effort which left Remco Evenepoel trailing off the back (the Belgian got back on, but his Deceuninck-Quick-Step team were cooked) and which set the tone for the rest of the stage, where Egan Bernal rode the rest of the GC contenders off his wheel in the final kilometers. It lasted only a short while, but it was brutal and compelling, arguably Ganna’s finest moment in the race, which is saying something given he won both time trial stages and wore the maglia rosa.