Clearfield construction company fined for damaging natural gas line
(Bedford) -- A Clearfield construction company has agreed to pay a civil penalty for violating Iowa's One Call law and damaging a natural gas line. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says it settled four cases in the state and issued six warning letters to utility companies in a crackdown of the law that requires anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call facility to locate underground utilities. Included in the settlements was a consent decree involving JNC Construction.www.kmaland.com