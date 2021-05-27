Cancel
Kansas State

News to Know (5/27/21)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Two are dead following a crash in Labette County, Kansas. Authorities with the Kansas State Highway Patrol say it happened around 2:00pm on U.S. 59. They say a vehicle driven by 43-year old Jason Hopkins of Parsons crossed the center line and collided head on with 67-year old Robert Rowe of Oswego. Hopkins and Rowe were both pronounced dead at the scene. Hopkin’s passenger, 41-year old Jennifer Faller of Parsons was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

