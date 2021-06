Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that Michael Douglas has warned their kids away from acting as he believes it is harder to succeed with famous parents.Zeta-Jones, 51, said that Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, want to follow in their parents’ footsteps, but that their Wall Street star father has tried to steer them away from the idea.Douglas, who is 76, believes that they would have to work harder to overcome the association of who their parents are.“Michael has said what it is like to be ‘the daughter of’ in the same industry, which I guess is similar if you are...