Albany, NY

Scattered outages remain after storms hit Albany area

By News staff
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Utility crews are working to restore electrical service to customers who remain without service after Wednesday's powerful winds. National Grid had a few pockets of outages around the region as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, with more than 100 in the dark in Albany, Schenectady, Colonie, Clifton Park, Glenville and Troy.

