Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, OH

Hamilton City Council postpones vote on saving historic CSX train station

By Mike Rutledge
Journal-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton City Council voted 6-1 to postpone a decision on whether to save the historic CSX train station until its June 9 meeting. That will give city staff more time to explore other options on how it can be given a new purpose, in perhaps a different location than has been proposed.

www.journal-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Hamilton City, CA
City
California, OH
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Train Stations#Council Members#City Government#County Officials#County Government#Hamilton City Council#Mid 1800s#City Council#Historic Csx#City Staff#Utilities#Federal Officials#Mayor Pat Moeller#Resident Karen Whalen#Marcum Park#Postponement#Proponents#Finance Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rail Transport
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Middletown, OHJournal-News

DeWine visits Middletown to sign affordable internet access bill

With strokes from 10 commemorative pens and one from his suit coat pocket, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 2 this morning in Middletown. The law will provide affordable access to high-speed internet to Butler County communities in hopes of bridging the gap for families and making it easily for their children to learn.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Middletown, OHWKRC

Dozens of abandoned rabbits rescued at Butler County park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Sixty-five rabbits were rescued in Middletown after being dumped in a park. Police charged 43-year-old Leah Mendoza of Middletown with 35 counts of abandonment for leaving the animals there Friday night. "We had no differences this weekend. We all just had one goal and that was...
Butler County, OHtribuneledgernews.com

Butler County businesses applaud mask mandate changes: What they're saying

May 15—Butler County businesses and entertainment venues — some of the hardest-hit during the coronavirus pandemic — are optimistic after Gov, Mike DeWine announced his latest health guidelines. On Wednesday, DeWine announced mask and social-distancing orders related to the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted June 2. The next day, the...
Butler County, OHJournal-News

OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI Checkpoint Friday night in West Chester Twp. The checkpoint will begin at 8:15 p.m. and end no later than midnight. ExploreBond set for Hamilton woman accused of killing pedestrian in OVI crash near her home. The location is on Tylersville...
Warren County, OHJournal-News

Warren County votes for a no-mask requirement in county-owned buildings

Warren County commissioners have adopted a resolution that will not require the wearing of facial coverings in buildings and facilities owned and operated by the county starting June 1. Commission President David Young said that COVID-19 restrictions should be lifted as quickly as they were implemented. “This creates a policy...
Washington Township, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Two Stunning Houses Sit on One Property in Washington Township

Some homes come with a story, usually one of local personalities who lived out interesting (or scandalous) lives inside their walls. Other homes serve enough jaw-dropping drama to create a story all their own. This Washington Township house is the latter, with six bedrooms and six full baths (many of which are en suite), and more than 5,500 square feet of living space on its three floors. About 20 minutes south of Dayton, the home gives you easy access to that city’s amenities and is an hour or less to Hamilton or Cincinnati. “You feel worlds away,” says Robinson Sotheby’s listing agent Sean Chmura, “but you’re a five-minute drive to Dayton Mall.” Inside, look for walls of multi-paned windows in the living and dining rooms, crown molding and wainscoting on the Colonial-style ground floor, fireplaces throughout (both upstairs and down), and an office paneled in rare tigerwood.
Ohio StateJournal-News

Judge rules Lakota school board violated Ohio public meeting laws

Settlement approved in lawsuit brought by a former Lakota school parent. A judge has approved a settlement in a lawsuit against Lakota school officials finding the district’s school board violated state public meeting laws during the last two years. The lawsuit, which was filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court...