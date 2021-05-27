Hamilton City Council postpones vote on saving historic CSX train station

Some homes come with a story, usually one of local personalities who lived out interesting (or scandalous) lives inside their walls. Other homes serve enough jaw-dropping drama to create a story all their own. This Washington Township house is the latter, with six bedrooms and six full baths (many of which are en suite), and more than 5,500 square feet of living space on its three floors. About 20 minutes south of Dayton, the home gives you easy access to that city’s amenities and is an hour or less to Hamilton or Cincinnati. “You feel worlds away,” says Robinson Sotheby’s listing agent Sean Chmura, “but you’re a five-minute drive to Dayton Mall.” Inside, look for walls of multi-paned windows in the living and dining rooms, crown molding and wainscoting on the Colonial-style ground floor, fireplaces throughout (both upstairs and down), and an office paneled in rare tigerwood.