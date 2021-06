While our Memorial Day began as a result of a decision to honor those fallen in the Civil War, the tradition of honoring the dead has been part of many cultures. Greece and Rome commemorated their dead with flowers and ceremonies. Japan's Feast of Lanterns paid homage to their ancestors. In Mexico the Day of the Dead is universally celebrated. People visit cemeteries to picnic, and candy skulls are available as well as other special items to mark the day. Our Halloween celebrations grew out of a similar festival in the British Isles, where most of how we celebrate it originated.