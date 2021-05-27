Cleveland Police Officer Previously Investigated for Use of Deadly Force, Using N-Word, Now Suspended for Simply Failing to Do Job
Cleveland police detective John Kraynik has been suspended by the city for failing to complete work on cases assigned to him. "Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard announces that a Cleveland Police Detective has been suspended without pay for ten (10) days following an internal investigation which began after it was discovered that he failed to properly investigate and/or complete multiple cases assigned to him," the city of Cleveland said in its daily news release last night. "Detective John Kraynik, 56, was hired in 1996. He is currently assigned to the Fourth District."www.clevescene.com