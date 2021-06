I recently joined my colleagues in the Hunger Caucus in opening the state’s Hunger Garden at the Capitol. Since 2010, this annual event has been celebrated and kickstarts our activities in support of our farmers and citizens. As co-chair of the bipartisan and bicameral legislative caucus, I am proud of the work and partnership involved in this effort — from the master gardener program of the Penn State Cooperative Extension which tends to the land, to Feeding Pennsylvania (our statewide association), and to the many food pantries and food banks that help distribute food to our citizens in need.