What’s Renault, and when did it start making cars?. Renault is a French car manufacturer that was founded in 1899 by three brothers: Louis, Marcel and Fernand. Louis was an engineer who built his own prototype vehicles, and on Christmas Eve in 1898 the 21-year-old demonstrated the potential of his ‘Voiturette’ by betting his friends it could drive up the steep Rue Lepic in Paris. He duly won the bet and secured his first 12 orders that same night. Renault was born.