Interview: The Mighty Oak’s discuss their international credentials and new record “Mexico”

Why Germany is a good place to play music and the benefits of making an album during a pandemic. Regular readers of Americana UK will know that periodically we feature americana artists from Europe to bring variety to our coverage and extended a friendly hand across the channel. This time the band in question is Berlin-based The Mighty Oaks who comprise American Ian Hooper, Italian Claudio Donzelli and Brit Craig Saunders, who bring an indie flavour to their largely acoustic folk and americana mix. The band first tasted commercial success in 2014 when their first record ‘Howl’ made the German charts as well as those of several other European countries. They have maintained their early success in Germany and their new record ‘Mexico’ added to their German chart successes. Americana UK’s Martin Johnson caught up with the members of the Mighty Oaks to discuss the writing and recording during COVID lockdown of ‘Mexico’, the benefits of playing acoustic music, why they think they managed to achieve European success, the doubled-edged benefits and pitfalls of music streaming and their hopes to bring ‘Mexico’ to the UK and America.