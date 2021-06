Belarus airspace looked quiet this morning after the EU called on its airlines to avoid overflying the country after Sunday’s “hijack” of a Ryanair plane.The European Union yesterday urged all carriers based in the bloc to avoid Belarus, following in the footsteps of the UK’s aviation body. Several carriers have already said they would do so. Finnair, which flies three times a week to Minsk, said it would suspend flights.Ukrainian airlines are not allowed to fly through Belarus airspace, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. Flights between Ukraine and Belarus will be suspended from tomorrow.Meanwhile, Polish airline LOT...