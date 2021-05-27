Celebrate Memorial Day The Dickey’s Way

A friend sat in a meeting with me a while back and mentioned that, although she liked the recipes that I have been sharing, they are a little tough for a less experienced cook. So, to honor that feedback, today we will learn a new recipe for meatloaf. Most meatloaf is just a giant burger with catsup on it- baked to a mystery temperature and served with- you guessed it- more catsup! Now to be fair, most folks have a good recipe that they got from grandma, but I like to push the boundaries, so we will make a mushroom cheddar meatloaf! Let get cooking!