Celebrate Memorial Day The Dickey’s Way

By Dickey's Barbecue Pit®
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas-style barbecue restaurant offers $5 off Dickey’s Packs and 10% off catering. Whether having a picnic for two, a family reunion or a summer bash, Dickey’s pit-smoked barbecue compliments any gathering, big or small. The world’s largest barbecue concept is now offering $5 off any Dickey’s Pack with code 5OffPacks in-store or online for a limited time. Dickey’s Pack options include the Picnic Pack for two, the Family Pack for four, the XL Pack for eight and the Party Pack for 12. Each Pack includes your favorite meat, choice of sides, rolls and barbecue sauce.

