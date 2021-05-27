Cancel
Investing app Acorns to go public through a blank-check merger valued at $2.2 billion

By Kate Rooney, @Kr00ney
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcorns will merge with with Pioneer Merger Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The deal values Acorns at roughly $2.2 billion, more than double its last private valuation, and is expected to close in the back half of this year. "Now was the time to go public to...

www.cnbc.com
