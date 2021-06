A Chinese firm is building a massive wind farm near Laughlin Air Force base in southwest Texas, and both state and federal lawmakers are advancing legislation to stop it. The wind farm project, known as the Blue Hills Wind development, is being managed by GH America Energy, the U.S. subsidiary of the Chinese Guanghui Energy Company according to a 2020 report by Foreign Policy. The project entails the purchase of around 140,000 acres of land located about 70 miles from Laughlin Air Force Base. Guanghui Energy is owned by Sun Guangxin, a Chinese billionaire who reportedly has ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.