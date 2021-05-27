Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch the video for Yola’s new single “Stand For Myself”

By Mark Whitfield
americana-uk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYola has today released the video for the title track of her new album ‘Stand For Myself’ which will be released via Easy Eye Sound here in the UK on July 30th. The single’s video, directed by Allister Ann, features Yola “escaping from a world that has entrapped her, on a vintage motorcycle whilst depicting a nuanced definition of Black female strength and drawing on visual references from the music videos from her childhood.” “My school years were during the 90s and 00s, and Missy Elliott’s videos were always aesthetically superior to me.” Yola stated, adding “I feel that the video is set in the antechamber to freedom. The feeling of escaping something truly oppressive and heading towards an unknown with a sense of hope and choice you haven’t felt in a long time. We all have the capacity to go through this process in our own minds, I kinda look like a superhero at times, but I’m not. I’m just a person trying to be free.”

americana-uk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Dan Auerbach
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Videos#Live Video#Video Music#Live Music#Running Videos#The Mccrary Sisters#Stand#Time#Background Vocals#Americana Uk#Today#Vintage#Visual References#Drawing#Enthusiasts#Definition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

BTS Share New Song “Butter”: Watch the Video

BTS have released their second English-language single “Butter.” The track follows the K-pop band’s first English-language song, “Dynamite,” which became the first track from an all–South Korean group ever to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Check out the music video for “Butter” below. “Butter” was...
MusicKerrang

Watch the video for Angels & Airwaves’ towering new single, Euphoria

After teasing the single earlier this week, Angels & Airwaves have just shared the triumphant, soaring Euphoria – along with an accompanying Tom DeLonge-directed video. “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” the frontman says.
MusicNME

Bleachers share joyous video for new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Bleachers have released a video to accompany new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, the first single from the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’. “‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people,” Jack Antonoff...
MusicStereogum

Yola – “Stand For Myself”

Last month, British country-soul singer Yola announced her new album Stand For Myself, once again produced by Dan Auerbach, by sharing lead single “Diamond Studded Shoes.” We promptly named it one of the best songs of the week. And today, Yola is sharing the record’s title track. As she explains in a statement:
Musiccelebmix.com

Review: BTS New Single ‘Butter’ and ‘Smooth’ Music Video to Accompany It

BTS released their new single ‘Butter’ on Friday 21st May. We absolutely love this new song. It has been stuck in our heads all day. The song has a upbeat dance style beat. We think this could be a massive competitor in being the song of this summer. We love all of the members vocals in the song so much. We knew it was going to be an amazing song just from all the teasers and we were so hyped up for the release and to hear ‘Butter’.
Music98online.com

Watch new video from William DuVall's pre-Alice in Chains band Neon Christ

Neon Christ, the ’80s punk band featuring future Alice in Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall, has released a new video. The clip accompanies the group’s song “Neon Christ,” and features the now grown-up band members rocking out alongside their kids. You can watch the “Neon Christ” video streaming now on YouTube.
Musicloudersound.com

blanket release video for new single Where The Light Takes Us

Prog Award-nominated post-rockers blanket have released a video for a brand new single Where The Light Takes Us which you can watch the new video below. At the same time the Blackpool quartet have announced they will release their second album, Modern Escapism through Music For Nations Records on September 10. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Watch Dark Lo and Harry Fraud’s New Video “Auntie Had Withdrawals”

Philly rapper Dark Lo the Crook and producer Harry Fraud drop off the second single and video (we premiered the first) from their project Borrowed Time. From waking up in cold sweats because of his life in the streets to giving his aunt a fix because he couldn’t stand to watch her go through withdrawals, “Auntie Had Withdrawals” is a personal look at what Dark Lo has been dealing with his entire life.
Musicnextmosh.com

Bodysnatcher unleash new video single, “King of the Rats”

Share the post "Bodysnatcher unleash new video single, “King of the Rats”" Melbourne, Florida-based pummeling deathcore crew Bodysnatcher have dropped their new video single going by the title of “King of the Rats” — stream the clip below. Vocalist Kyle Medina comments, “I wrote this song mainly about how people...
MusicNME

Listen to Turnstile’s uplifting new single ‘Mystery’

Turnstile have returned with their new single ‘Mystery’ – you can hear the song below. The Baltimore five-piece are back with their first new original music since their breakthrough 2018 album ‘Time & Space’. Turnstile’s new song, as described by an accompanying press release, sees the band “searching for beauty...
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

half•alive Release Their New Single “Time 2” Along With Video

Long Beach based trio half•alive release their new song “TIME 2” along with a music video via RCA Records. “TIME 2” was produced by three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Adele, HAIM) and co-written with Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo). The music video was self-directed by the band and long time collaborators JA Collective. (Photo credit Brantley Gutierrez)
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Sigrid unveils new single and video Mirror

Sigrid had been in LA working on the follow-up to 2019’s Sucker Punch. Sigrid has shared her new single Mirror, a track which emerged after her return to Norway from Los Angeles as the pandemic took hold. It comes with a video directed by Femke Huurdeman on which, Sigrid has...
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Brisbane ones-to-watch Dopamine unveil a new single, Strange Situation

Header image by Seamus Platt. If you're only just discovering Brisbane-based four-piece Dopamine, then chances are you're missing out on some of the best newcoming indie-rock to Queensland over the last few years. The band have consistently gone from strength to strength since their debut EP Outlaw arrived back in 2018, building upon their introductory moment with a slow, yet steady pace of singles that have furthered their sound and explored potential new directions; their typical indie-rock-esque charm finding itself nestled in a Venn diagram alongside flourishes of pop, brit-pop, punk and beyond.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LEE AARON Releases Music Video For New Single 'Cmon'

Award-winning Canadian vocalist Lee Aaron has released a music video for her new song "Cmon". The track is the first single taken from her forthcoming studio album "Radio On!", which is now set for international release on July 23 via Metalville Records. The video was authored and edited by the...
Musicgrimygoods.com

Katzù Oso releases his tender new single and video “Amor Extraño”

Colorful indie-pop artist Katzù Oso shares his soothing serenade “Amor Extraño.” As his melodic vocals gently glide over soft synths, drums and glistening guitar, listeners are hooked in straight away. Lulling us with his lush sound, he passionately sings of his affection for telenovelas. The track possesses a swirling romanticism that will sweep you off your feet. Capturing the vibes of dreamy indie talents like Tame Impala and HOMESHAKE, but delivered in the most beautiful love language, Oso exudes a wistful, nostalgia. This new single portrays that same breezy feel.
Musicourculturemag.com

Girl Ray Release Video for New Single ‘Give Me Your Love’

London three-piece Girl Ray have returned with a new single titled ‘Give Me Your Love’. Out now via Moshi Moshi, the 7-minute track was produced and mixed by Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard and Al Doyle at Relax and Enjoy, London. Check out a music video for the song, directed by longtime collaborator Alex Cantouris, below.