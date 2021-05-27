Cancel
Mental Health

New Song ‘Don’t Give Up’ Is A Powerful Mental Booster

By Maria Bedford
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuicide is the leading cause of death among Oregonian youth aged 10-24 years, according to the Oregon Health Authority and ranks top 10 in the U.S. Without a doubt, it’s a major public health concern. Aiming to provide comfort and support to anyone with suicidal thoughts as they struggle with mental health challenges, a new suicide prevention song “Don’t Give Up” has been released recently by Dr. Diane Kaufman, a child psychiatrist and founder of Oregon-based Arts Medicine for Hope and Healing.

