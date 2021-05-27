New Song ‘Don’t Give Up’ Is A Powerful Mental Booster

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It is heartening to note that the divisional administration has finally launched Taskeen, a tele-counselling platform for psychological support of Covid-19 affected children. A team of psychologists and resource persons on alternate days shall provide counselling to address fear, anxiety and other mental stress related issues among the Covid-19 affected children by providing them psychological first-aid and emotional support. The team of psychological experts shall cater to children in quarantine, isolation and in Covid-care centres. The counselling shall also be given to the children who have their parents or near ones as Covid positive, besides also to those children who have lost their family members to the virus. As per the government directions the panel of experts shall also be available to all children and parents seeking psychological support though phone, audio and video calls.