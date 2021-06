Gideon Nav has been starting her day the same way for as long as she can remember. After snatching a scant few hours of fitful sleep on the sofa, she gets up and wedges her bare feet under the edge, starting sit-ups until they number in the hundreds. Usually, there's a fantasy or two to get her through but, this morning, there's nothing but rage at a rolling boil. After sit ups, it's press ups - one hundred normal, another hundred clapping. She does chin ups and squats. She stands on her head.