Not for nothing, but Willie Nelson is 88 years old. Nelson seems perfectly healthy, and he’s never slowed down his frankly absurd recording schedule. Nelson released a new album, his 70th studio LP last year, and he just teamed up with Michael McDonald and Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo on a new song a couple of weeks ago. In the pre-pandemic days, Nelson maintained a robust touring schedule, and now it looks like he’s about to go right back to it. But Willie Nelson won’t be around forever. If you want to go see him live, you should do it when you get a chance. The return of the Outlaw Festival tour seems like a prime opportunity.