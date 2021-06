Marshmello and DJ Carnage have released new track ‘Back In Time’. Wretch 32 released surprise new album ‘Little Big Man’ on Friday. “I was trying to put myself in a seventeen year old’s body and trying to see how they feel”, he says of the idea behind it. “How does it feel to come out of prison at that age? What struggles do I face? As a senior, I’m seeing a pattern and a cycle and this was about me trying to understand their experiences”. Here’s a short film to introduce the project.