Take Your Tastebuds on a Trip to The Aloha State with Dog Haus’ New Limited-Time Creation

Is there anything better than the hot dog? Yes, several things come to mind that, and when given the chance I'll take a bratwurst over the dog any day. And only with mustard. But if you have kids hot dogs are as easy as Mac n Cheese. Just think back to the last picnic you had or backyard BBQ where Dad was in his culinary grilling wheelhouse making sure everything was just sooooo. Those charred crusty things were for the kids.