Take Your Tastebuds on a Trip to The Aloha State with Dog Haus’ New Limited-Time Creation

By Dog Haus
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept continues Chef Collaboration Series to raise funds for No Kid Hungry with launch of Big Kahuna, available June 1 – Aug. 31. As part of its Chef Collaboration Series, Dog Haus teams up with the country’s top chefs to craft limited-time items...

