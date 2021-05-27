Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

3 Ways To Treat Your Iron Deficiency

By Ruth Williams
artofhealthyliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron deficiency is the most common deficiency across the globe. As the name denotes, an iron deficiency means that your body is suffering from a lack of iron. This can lead to a whole host of health issues. In mild cases these can be treated easily – most people with low iron levels can treat their symptoms quickly and effectively. However, if left untreated low iron can cause serious and damaging health problems. Symptoms can appear to be mild and often confused with other illnesses. One of the main symptoms is feeling tired and run down or weak. A few nights without sufficient sleep can also make us feel rubbish, so people don’t recognize that there may be a bigger issue than missing a few hours of snoozing. If you have any symptoms relating to iron deficiency or anemia, get tested at your doctor’s. If your health practitioner determines that you are low in iron, read on to find the best iron deficiency treatment for you.

artofhealthyliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Deficiency#Red Meat#Kidney Problems#Supplements#Sleep Problems#Health Problems#Health Sleep#Iron Aids#Symptoms#Ulcers#Mild Cases#Kidney Beans#Sufficient Sleep#Treatment#Medication#Healthiest Foods#Heavy Periods#Health Issues#Fruits#Animal Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthL.A. Weekly

Treating Sleep Disorders Using CBD

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Not getting proper sleep can be a frustrating experience, as it can deteriorate your health and cause fatigue and other difficulties. A lot of people experience sleep disorders like insomnia, which prevents them from getting quality sleep. As a result of this, they can experience drowsiness throughout the day and feel exhausted because of a lack of energy.
Petsdailypaws.com

IVDD in Dogs: How to Diagnose and Treat Your Pup’s Spinal Problems

Just like for us, back problems in dogs can be annoying, debilitating, and most of all painful—especially when it comes to IVDD (intervertebral disc disease). IVDD can cause as little as minor back pain for your dog, but sometimes it can be much more severe, says Michael Petty, DVM and author of Dr. Petty's Pain Relief for Dogs: The Complete Medical and Integrative Guide to Treating Pain.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Causes Bleeding From Your Ears and How to Treat It

Ear bleeding can happen because of an injury or as a symptom of another condition. When the ear bleeds, it is due to blood coming from the ear or inside of the ear. Some of the potential causes include trauma, a cut, an ear infection, an object inside of the eardrum, cancer, or the most common, a ruptured eardrum.
Skin Caresyvnews.com

Ask the Doctors: The best ways to treat a sunburn

Dear Doctor: Supposedly it's bad to get a sunburn -- but honestly, it just happens sometimes. What is the best thing to do to treat it? Our grandmother always gets ice and rubs it on the burn, but that doesn't seem to make it go away. Dear Reader: It's true...
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study suggests novel approach for treating vit D deficiency

25-hydroxyvitamin D3 could be a novel approach for treating vitamin D deficiency in patients with fat malabsorption syndromes and obesity, according to a new study. Patients with intestinal malabsorption of vitamin D, such as those with cystic fibrosis, inflammatory bowel diseases, gastric bypass surgery, and intestinal lymphangiectasia, are unable to efficiently absorb vitamin D​, putting them at an increased risk for vitamin D deficiency.
Nutritionthebossmagazine.com

What Are the Most Common Nutritional Deficiencies?

In order for you to live a healthy life, you have to provide your body with the proper nutrition. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who do not get enough nutrition from day today. As a result, there are several nutritional deficiencies that had become very common not only in the United States but all over the world. If you would like to protect your overall health, you need to focus on making sure you avoid these common nutrient deficiencies. That is where nutraceutical companies can help you. What are a few examples of common nutritional deficiencies? 
Fitnessfoxbaltimore.com

Treating your shoulder pain

(WBFF)- Shoulder pain is nothing to shrug off. Dr. Todd Melegari with Orthopedic Specialists of Maryland at GBMC shares what you need to do if you're experiencing shoulder pain.
Fitnessfox26houston.com

Vitamin D deficiency and how to up your intake

Many people don't get enough Vitamin D, which is needed for better immunity, higher energy and overall health. FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards is live at NeuMed Urgent Care and IV Therapy with a look at one way to up your intake.
FitnessYoga Journal

Eat Your Way to a Better Night’s Sleep

Did you know that what you eat can affect your sleep? That’s probably welcome news for those of us who experience sleep problems occasionally or just about every night. Getting enough sleep, say seven or more hours of restful sleep a night, comes with positive health benefits such as lower stress, improved mood and a reduced risk of unwanted weight gain and heart disease.
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

New technology paves the way to identify, treat sneaky cancer

Technology to help diagnose and treat cancer patients is booming, especially at UT Health San Antonio. Fox News Midday was able to speak with Dr. Robert Svatek, urologist at UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, who discusses how they use Blue Light Cystoscopy on bladder cancer patients. More...
Fitnessfashionisers.com

12 Ways To Integrate CBD Into Your Wellness Routine

People are still looking for better ways to live a healthy lifestyle. One of the main reasons why most people adhere to exercise routines and fad diets is to achieve optimum health. The fact that healthy living has become fashionable is probably for the best. As a result, everybody has now started to look and feel a little better, and they eat a little healthier too. If self-care is essential to you, the prospect of forming new healthy habits should pique your interest.
Mental HealthHolland Sentinel

Letter: Find a way to support your mental health

The past 14 months have been so very stressful for us all. We have been dealing with a global pandemic that the whole world was terribly ill prepared for. It has been so outside of our everyday life boxes that most of us have really struggled to figure out how to cope with it all.
ScienceEatingWell

The #1 Thing Women Should Never Do if They Want To Prevent Dementia, According to Science

Keep your brain sharp by steering clear of this dangerous habit. It seems like almost every week, we're learning more about how important our lifestyle habits are for potentially preventing dementia (defined as a decline in mental ability that impacts daily life). Recently, researchers have discovered that walking three times per week, eating a berry-boosted diet and scoring more than six hours of sleep per night can make a serious impact on your brain health throughout your lifespan.
Mental Healthnarichmond.com

Beat the Blues Naturally: Drug-Free Ways to Treat Depression

Lack of interest, low energy, changes in weight, difficulty concentrating and feelings of worthlessness are some of the symptoms that can occur in varying degrees with depression. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 17.3 million adults in the U.S. experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2017. With the pandemic, the rate tripled, with 27.8 percent of adults reporting symptoms, according to a September 2020 study published in JAMA Network Open.
NFLWebMD

Getting Sober: Finding Your Way

Brooke Aymes started drinking as a way to deal with the negative emotions that arose after the death of her cousin from suicide. Then it became a social activity -- "a way to fit in and to feel good about myself," she says. Social drinking led to sneaking water bottles...
Economygoodmenproject.com

How You Treat Your Staff Matters

I worked some retail jobs in my early twenties and I had a lot of fun working with them. They didn’t pay a lot, but I got to be more social and it really brought me out of my shell. Most of my teenage jobs I had before were in kitchens either washing dishes or cooking, but retail forced me to meet and interact with people every day. I worked at a few cafes and jean shops, but I made a home at Foot Locker. I met some pretty great people there and it was my first taste at success. It turns out I was a great salesman. In a city not known to compete, I led the country in sales for two years. It came with a lot of upper management kudos which was also great. I was making more than I ever had up until that point in my life so I was pretty happy. I had good friends, a fun job, and a full-time girlfriend.
Healththevitaminherbalstore.com

7 Ways to Boost Your Energy

In this article, you’ll learn and discover 7 ways to boost your energy. Everyone would like to feel more energetic during the day. You naturally go through periods of higher activity which contrasts with times of relaxation. The problem occurs when more energy and concentration is required than we can give. Or when we try to sleep and can’t. Follow these invaluable tips to a new you!
Medical ScienceAsia Media

Research aims for best ways to treat COVID-19 at home

While more than 125 million Americans have received full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, thousands of people in the U.S. are being diagnosed each day with the disease. Reports of severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths continue, more than a year after the pandemic began. While researchers around the world have...