Less than two weeks ago, Bloomington became the ninth Minnesota city to ban conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults. Nine cities are not enough. Conversion therapy, which presents itself as a range of techniques to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, is incredibly harmful to the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ individuals who are subjected to conversion therapy are at an increased risk for substance abuse, depression, and suicide. Conversion therapy is considered so harmful that most mainstream mental health and medical associations, including the American Medical Association and American Psychological Association, have denounced the practice.