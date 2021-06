Even with the Blue Team already starting to come apart at the seams over raw chicken, it was Private Chef Jayaun Smith's poor performances over the course of two services that doomed him by the time the credits rolled on last week's round of Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns. This week, Chef Gordon Ramsay brings the remaining chefs back for "Young Guns: Young Guns Going Big" as they're tasked with making brunch for five dozen very hungry and very tired Caesars Palace employees. And as if things weren't already tense with the Blue Team, dinner service might just be the thing that breaks some of our chefs- as you're about to see from the following promo images and preview for this week's episode: