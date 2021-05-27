Cancel
Health

Ensure criteria are met before lifting lockdown in Kashmir: DAK

By Editorial
kashmirdespatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar, May 27: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday urged administration to ensure that reopening criteria are met before lifting lockdown in Kashmir. “The decision to ease out restriction should be determined by the criteria,” said DAK President and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan. Dr Hassan said the...

kashmirdespatch.com
#Economy#Kashmir#Influenza#Public Administration#Tests And Testing#Data Protection#Economic Activities#Dak President#Reopening Criteria#Srinagar#Restriction#Covid Cases#Population Protection#Testing Capacity#Icu Beds#Relaxation#Doctors#People
Public Healthkashmirdespatch.com

Article 370 abrogation, Covid lockdowns cost Kashmir Rs 45000 Cr business losses

Srinagar, Jun 01 : Kashmir economy has borne the brunt of three back to back lockdowns since abrogation of article 370 in August 2019 resulting in the loss of whopping Rs 45000 Crore. The month-long lockdown from April 230 to May 30 this year has registered a loss of Rs 5000 crore alone, reveal figures worked out by the trade bodies of Valley.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Lockdown to be lifted gradually in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the city will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually. He, however, said the fight against the virus has not ended. “At a meeting of Delhi Disaster...
Indianewlinesmag.com

The Ill Fruits of Demographic Engineering in Kashmir

Fayaz Ahmad is angry. His only source of income was destroyed when the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department cut down tens of thousands of apple trees, including his own. The ordeal unfolded one night during the last week of November 2020 and has since left the 57-year-old patriarch unable to provide for his family of 10. His orchard, which had 150 apple trees — all axed — had been passed down to him by his father.
Societypreciouskashmir.com

Jammu & Kashmir

Scores participate in Waseem’s funeral prayers at Pulwama. Srinagar: Waseem Ahmad, a Jaish-e-Muhammad militant and a resident of Drubgam in southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district, who was killed along with two Pakistani militants in the district was laid to... Wakf Board Vice Chairman resigns. by PK Web Desk. 09/11/2017. 0. Srinagar:...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

UT records 1,625 deaths in May

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded the deadliest month of the pandemic with 1625 Covid-19 deaths in May this year. The fatalities in the past 31 days accounted for 41.59% of the total deaths reported in J&K so far since March last year. During this month, 114359 cases were added to...
Worldkentlive.news

Government to miss targets on lockdown lifting updates

The Government appears likely to miss a target for publishing details of its plans for social distancing and coronavirus status certifications, due to the rise of the Indian variant. The reviews had been promised by the end of the month, ahead of announcements on whether step four of England’s road...
Agriculturelatestpandemicnews.com

Kashmir Dairy Farmers Pour Milk Into Drains as Covid-19 Lockdown Dries Up Demand

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has left the country devastated and has taken everyone’s life for a toss. The pandemic has also affected many businesses beyond repair. Anguished with the public’s lowered demand, dairy farmers in Kashmir dumped thousands of litres of milk in the drain. The farmers blamed the COVID-19 lockdown for their plight. In Pulwama district of the Valley, tormented farmers brought trucks loaded with milk cans to Industrial Estate Lassipora and threw them all in the drain. Pulwama is the highest milk-producing district in the Valley. Dairy farmers faced rejection at the dairy plants at the Industrial Estate. Dairy plants turned down the farmers owing to subdued demand for milk and milk products amid COVID lockdown. And later farmers also failed to find buyers.
India24newshd.tv

The passivity of world powers & the Kashmir Dispute

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is a conflict zone, a legacy of British colonialism. Despite the passage of 73 years, India is not ready to reconcile its illegal occupation over its 67% territory and the bulk of the population of the state. In the last 72 years, India has kept the State of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation. Besides occupying the state, India has perpetrated unparalleled atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, despite the presence of dozens of UN resolutions about the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and its international commitments, India is still reluctant to conduct a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Rather, on August 5, 2019, it has violated its own constitution and constitution of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides UN resolutions while illegally annexing the state with Indian union territories.
Economymarketingweek.com

Lockdown easing lifts consumer confidence to pre-lockdown levels

The additional easing of Covid-19 restrictions has boosted UK consumer confidence back to pre-lockdown levels, according to the latest GfK Consumer Confidence Index. The figures show the index has increased by six points in May, to -9. Since April, three of the five measures used to create the index have risen, while one has fallen and one remains flat.
Worldbbcgossip.com

Should lockdown lifting go ahead as concerns swirl over Covid variants?

Experts weigh in on whether limits on social contact should be removed in three weeks’ time. The final step out of lockdown in England is set for 21 June, when the government will remove “all legal limits on social contact” – although some social distancing and mask-wearing rules will remain.
World24newshd.tv

The sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go in vain

In the annals of history, nations and peoples are often blessed with leaders, guides and activists who play singular roles providing leadership that transcends inspiration and casts a lasting impact on these societies. May 21, 1990 was the day when the Indian occupation forces assassinated an illustrious Kashmiri freedom‑fighter, Mirwaiz...
Industrych-aviation.com

Aerotranscargo NL declared bankrupt before lift-off

According to official records, Aerotranscargo NL (Amsterdam Schiphol), which only announced its launch in February and was due to start flights this summer, has been declared bankrupt by the Noord-Holland Court in The Netherlands. The court declaration was made on May 18, 2021, and the case was filed on May...
Lifestylenewsofbahrain.com

EU council sets criteria to lift restrictions for travellers from a third country

The European Council yesterday announced lifting restrictions on non-essential travels. The European Council of the European Union asked members states to accept proof of vaccination to waive travel restrictions such as testing or quarantine for third-country travellers who have received the last recommended dose of an EMA approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival.
Public HealthNWI.com

Europe slows lockdown lift, while US continues to shed virus restrictions

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. Vaccination rates are accelerating and with them, the promise of summer vacations in Ibiza, Crete or Corsica. But the variant first detected in India has found a growing foothold in Britain, prompting France and Germany this week to put...