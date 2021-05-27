Ensure criteria are met before lifting lockdown in Kashmir: DAK

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is a conflict zone, a legacy of British colonialism. Despite the passage of 73 years, India is not ready to reconcile its illegal occupation over its 67% territory and the bulk of the population of the state. In the last 72 years, India has kept the State of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation. Besides occupying the state, India has perpetrated unparalleled atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, despite the presence of dozens of UN resolutions about the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and its international commitments, India is still reluctant to conduct a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Rather, on August 5, 2019, it has violated its own constitution and constitution of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides UN resolutions while illegally annexing the state with Indian union territories.