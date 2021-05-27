Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Briar Priest and Cooper Warshel Commit to Pitt Wrestling

By Stephen Patrick
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt Wrestling and Head coach Keith Gavin have added two more commits to the program: one for the Class of 2021 and one for 2022. Cooper Warshel announced his commitment to Pitt on April 22nd, but Pittsburgh Sports Now had not covered it previously. In an article published by Eric Knopsnyder in the Tribune-Democrat, Warshel commented, “when it came to colleges, I wanted to go somewhere that would put me in the best position to be successful, wrestling-wise and business-wise. They’re just getting better and better. I want to be a part of that upward trend.”

pittsburghsportsnow.com
