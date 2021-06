On May 27, 2021, leaders from Columbus Technical College and Troy University came together to clear the way for an easier path to educational success for students from both institutions. Fifty courses from Columbus Tech will now seamlessly transfer to Troy. The majority of the classes are in the general studies/core curriculum area like algebra, art appreciation, chemistry, American government, psychology, public speaking/speech, and the like. Also included in the transfer agreement are program-specific courses related to pathways in the criminal justice, accounting, healthcare, and computer fields.