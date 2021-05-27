Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Genius Brands CEO Talks Arnold Schwarzenegger And Stan Lee: 'A Tremendous Treasure Chest'

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 23 days ago
Andy Heyward, CEO of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Wednesday.

"Power Hour" host Luke Jacobi asked Heyward what it's like working with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Heyward On Arnold Schwarzenegger: "Arnold is a marketing machine," Heyward said, adding that the star has done and will continue to do a large amount of promotion for Genius Brands' "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten" show.

Schwarzenegger went on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for promotional purposes and has promoted Genius Brands through his social media following and numerous interviews, Heyward noted.

Heyward told Benzinga that he was ecstatic to see the overwhelming acclaim for the show from fans on Schwarzenegger's social media feeds.

Schwarzenegger is an extraordinary person, he said, adding that he is intelligent, thoughtful and full of great ideas. Schwarzenegger is "a pleasure and a privilege in every way."

Heyward On Stan Lee: Jacobi asked Heyward about his relationship with Stan Lee to which he replied, Lee was "the most successful creator of our time." Heyward mentioned Lee was also a friend and a mentor of his.

It was a privilege for Genius Brands to become the steward of Lee's brand, Heyward said.

Twelve of the top 30 movies of all time were either created or co-created by Lee, the Genius Brands CEO said, adding that Lee's brand is "very powerful."

"We see a tremendous treasure chest in Stan [Lee]," Heyward told Benzinga.

