Pros and Cons of the “No Code” Movement

designshack.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of people touting the value of “no code” website design right now. Some of these people are companies that have built no code or low code website builders that are designed for small businesses and those that want a quick website. Bigger platforms are starting to...

Softwarescmagazine.com

The pros and cons of SOAR explained

The need for a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy to protect an organization has never been clearer. The FBI’s 2020 Internet Crime Report found that complaints about suspected internet crime rose to 791,790 last year, an increase of 300,000 compared to 2019 and reported losses at $4.2 billion. Social engineering, phishing scams,...
Career Development & Advicethekatynews.com

Pros and Cons of Being a Freelance Writer

The internet has brought about many job opportunities, one of them being freelance writing. Freelance writing comes with a lot of freedom because you break from eight to five working routines. If you like researching and you are a good writer, then freelance writing might work for you. However, before deciding on quitting your job and concentrating on becoming a freelance writer, there is a lot you need to consider. If you are a freelance writer and have no time to work on your assignments, you can get assistance from professional dissertation writing. Like any other job, freelance writing comes with advantages and disadvantages. Let us get to see them widely.
TechnologyBit Rebels

Pros And Cons Of Creating Contract Templates Online

Being your own boss is great on so many levels. You decide when and how much you will work, when you will go on holiday, as well as what clients you will work with. Still, when you are in charge of all the details regarding your business, it means that you also have to take care of boring stuff such as documentation.
Cell Phoneschartattack.com

6 Pros and Cons of Using Modified WhatsApp Applications

WhatsApp is one of the most popular VoIP and messaging apps in the world. It has around 2 billion active users as of today, and it only seems to be growing! Of course, the app is not perfect. Sometimes it crashes and bugs, and you probably use a secondary, sort...
Computersdaily.dev

gRPC vs. REST: pros and cons and technical comparison

Is gRPC better than REST? No. I think you should choose the one according to your use-case. Learn when it's best to use REST and when you should go for gRPC. In this article, we will look at a high-level approach between two HTTP communication protocols and API design; gRPC and REST.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

7 Pros and Cons of Using Microsoft Excel as a Project Management Tool

The Microsoft Excel application comes as part of an Office subscription. The tool is popular among project managers, business owners, gig workers, and independent contractors. Additionally, you can use free Excel templates to make project management easier. The question is: are you using Excel to manage your projects or save time? Learn about the top 7 pros and cons of using Excel for project management.
EconomyBit Rebels

Permanent Remote Work – 10 Pros And Cons

Facebook, Twitter, Shopify, Slack, HubSpot, and Microsoft are just some of the many businesses around the world that expect their employees to work remotely on an optional or partial basis from now on. Meanwhile, Quora and Basecamp plan to operate fully remotely permanently. Now that we’re entering a new phase...
Technologyauth0.com

What Are Biometrics? The Pros/Cons of Biometric Security

Biometrics are measurable human traits, characteristics, or behaviors that can be used to verify a person's identity. For example, a person's face or fingerprints are unique to them and can be measured. So they're often used to identify a person in law enforcement applications. Biometrics have been used for identity...
Technologycoderwall.com

7 Best Tips For Web Developers

A web developer is a programmer who especially, always busy with the development of the World Wild Web application using a client-server. This article writes for consideration of junior developers. It's a very useful tip for web developers. As a web developer, I challenge myself to be the best developer...
Cell Phones3ptechies.com

The Pros and Cons of the Windows Email App Latest Update

With each update, there’s always a good side and bad side but I think Microsoft is doing their best to make sure they are catering to what users want most based on user feedback. That being said, it doesn’t seem like many people have had issues with this latest change which may be because they use windows as their primary device or that they just received an update recently so hopefully any bugs will get resolved quickly if reported by enough people.
Softwaretech.co

Less Annoying CRM Review 2021 – Pros, Cons, Pricing & More

As you might've been able to guess from the name, Less Annoying CRM takes a unique approach to the customer relationship management game. This particular CRM is designed to avoid the typical pitfalls of some software, offering an uncomplicated pricing situation and a bare-bones interface that's easy to use no matter who you are.
Internetatlanticcitynews.net

TemplateMonster's Best Minimal WordPress Themes - Elegant and Powerful

The website creation process is more than adding the required functions. Nowadays, style is also very important. It helps to make your site unique. Companies and even individuals have personal websites. It is important to make sure that the website design matches the brand style. A refined page with a few elements may look impressive. With all the available plug-ins and solutions, you can get almost everything you want. It is possible to add smooth animation, various hover and visual effects, etc. Building everything from scratch is challenging and time-consuming. Having a page with a few elements does not mean that the code is simple. With TemplateMonster's best minimal WordPress themes, the process becomes more enjoyable. The flexibility allows you to create whatever you want.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Elegant Web Development With Emmett In Python

An overview on using the Emmett Web Framework, and using it to create web-apps in Python. Python web-development is a portion of Python programming that has been dominated by popular options such as Flask and Django for years. Those solutions are certainly great, and I have used them myself a lot. That being said, I think there are shortcomings to any software, as certain directions have to be taken, and some software is better at some things than other things. While actually looking to find an article I had written on machine-learning validation, I stumbled across the Emmett project.
Computersweandthecolor.com

Download Polygonal Abstract Backgrounds as Vector Graphics

Available for licensing on Adobe Stock, these polygonal abstract backgrounds with squares and triangles can be downloaded as fully editable vector graphics. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @32 Pixels has produced a huge amount of polygonal abstract backgrounds. Available for download as fully editable vector graphics, these backgrounds are suitable for a wide range of design projects. Using a great variety of striking colors along with different polygonal shapes including squares and triangles, these backgrounds are ideal to make your design a real eye-catcher.
Cell Phonesimcgrupo.com

Pros and Cons of Using Free Websites for Downloading Movies

With so many online movie streaming and downloading services out there, it has become quite difficult to differentiate good platforms from bad ones. You can go to either free to paid platforms for streaming or downloading the shows of your choice. Although the use of paid websites is recommended, sites...
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

6 Tips To Make Python Code Run Incredibly Faster

Python is one of the most popular programming languages among developers. It is used everywhere, whether it’s in web development or machine learning. There are many reasons for its popularity, such as its community support, its amazing libraries, its wide usage in machine learning and big data, and its easy syntax.
educatorstechnology.com

Digital Tools to Help You Focus on Work and Study

In a digitally focused world where we are constantly bombarded with all kinds of distractions, focus becomes a rare currency. In fact, the loss of sustained focus is not due merely to digital distractions but also to the inner nature of the web technologies we are dealing with on a daily basis. For instance, social media websites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, to mention a few, are designed to host and share content that is consumed in very short chunks of time. Brevity becomes the name of the game. These new digital habits have severely undermined the kind of focus needed for engaging in deep analytical activities. In today's post we are sharing with you two important tools that you can use to build your focus back and enhance your productivity. Both of these tools draw on the popular Pomodoro technique.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

6 VueJS Admin Templates With Cool UX Design You Should Check Out

Admin templates make the development process easier and faster, but it is hard to choose from dashboard templates the right one that follows the latest design trends, that always reinvents itself, and take into consideration new devices that are emerging on the market. If you find a perfect admin template you as a developer don’t have to worry about browser compatibility or responsiveness anymore.