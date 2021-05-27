Cancel
Soccer

Max Allegri was offered to Barcelona as Ronald Koeman replacement before return to Juventus

By Editorials
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Koeman could be relieved of his duties as the Barcelona manager as new President Joan Laporta carries out a strict audit of the club. As a result, several managers available on the market have been linked with the managerial job at Barcelona. Massimiliano Allegri or popularly known as Max Allegri was the latest out of job manager to find himself linked with the position occupied by Koeman.

everythingbarca.com
