Columbus, OH

Nashville Sounds jump out to 6-0 lead, hold on to top Columbus Clippers

Canton Repository
 12 days ago

Previous game: Sounds 6, Clippers 5, Wednesday at Columbus. Recap: Nashville jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning and held on for the victory. Bradley Zimmer hit a three-run homer for Columbus in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 6-3. Daniel Johnson tripled home Nolan Jones in the seventh, and Zimmer singled in Oscar Mercado in the eighth. But Nashville's Hoby Milner finished the game with a four-out save. Clippers starter Kevin Herget, making his season debut, allowed all six runs on seven hits in four innings. The big hit was a two-run homer by Zach Green in the first.

www.cantonrep.com
