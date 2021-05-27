Raphael Varane wants a transfer to the Premier League, alerting Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City
Raphael Varane fancies a transfer to the Premier League amid claims Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in the Frenchman. According to Sport, the trio of British clubs are on the shortlist to sign the France international. The newspaper goes on to claim that the 27-year-old has decided to leave Real Madrid and has his eyes set on a move to the English top-flight.tbrfootball.com