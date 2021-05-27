Cancel
Georgia State

Eagles advance to SBC tournament semifinals

By Amy Zimmer
WJCL
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Georgia Southern baseball team advanced to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals with a 10-1 win in Pool B over in-state foe Georgia State on Wednesday. Eagles second baseman Steven Curry hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1...

