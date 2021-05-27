Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado’s COVID-19 outbreaks drop overall, but nursing homes see more

By Meg Wingerter
The Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overall count of COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado dropped compared to last week, but the state recorded more clusters in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 778 outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon, which was about 9% fewer than at the same time last week. The biggest declines were in office and restaurants (both down 17) and in retail environments (down 12).

www.greeleytribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Care Facilities#Health Facilities#Covid 19 Outbreaks#Long Term Care Facilities#Severe Complications#Schools#Retail Environments#Progress#Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Assisted Living Facilities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado Stateganjapreneur.com

Colorado Regulators Ban Delta-8 and Delta-10 In Dispensaries

Colorado cannabis regulators have banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC, including Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC, from being sold in licensed dispensaries. The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC – including Delta-8 and Delta-10 – from licensed dispensaries in the state, Westword reports. In a letter to industry operators, regulators cited safety concerns while also banning the compound from food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Colorado Senate Passes ‘Prescription Drug Affordability Board’

The Colorado State Senate recently passed a bill that would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, made up of five politically appointed members who would be tasked with price-fixing some of the state’s most expensive prescription drugs. While this sounds like a good idea on paper, industry experts are concerned with how this bill could negatively affect consumers.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are, if you drive through your neighborhood and there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why: Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.