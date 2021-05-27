Colorado’s COVID-19 outbreaks drop overall, but nursing homes see more
The overall count of COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado dropped compared to last week, but the state recorded more clusters in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 778 outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon, which was about 9% fewer than at the same time last week. The biggest declines were in office and restaurants (both down 17) and in retail environments (down 12).www.greeleytribune.com