Tennis

Naomi Osaka Just Took a Major Step To Protect Her Own Mental Health

Glamour
Glamour
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic has been challenging for many in terms of mental health. Maybe that’s why in recent weeks, as restrictions start to ease, conversations around protecting and staying in tune with your state of mind has increased tenfold. Case in point: Michelle Obama speaking of her low-grade depression, while the UK’s youngest MP Nadia Whittome, who has represented the Labour party since 2019, getting signed off work with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Michelle Obama
Tenniseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Naomi Osaka won’t talk to media at French Open due to impact on mental health

Naomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open after insisting the nature of press conferences impacts on the mental health of players. Japan’s four-time Grand Slam champion said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to “kicking a person while they’re down”. The...
TennisNBC New York

Naomi Osaka's Decision to Withdraw From the French Open For Her Mental Health is Drawing Wide Support from Athletes, Celebs

It was just last week that tennis phenom and world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player Naomi Osaka announced she would not be participating in post-match interviews because of the impact they were having on her mental health. The decision was greeted harshly by the tennis governing body, which announced Osaka would be fined $15,000 for skipping her first post-match French Open presser. Osaka was also threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with possible additional punishment, including disqualification or suspension, if she continued with her intention to skip post-match pressers.
TennisJezebel

Naomi Osaka Chooses Her Mental Health Over Answering Questions at the French Open

Naomi Osaka, the number two ranked women’s tennis player in the world, will be competing in this year’s French Open tournament under one very specific condition. Osaka wrote in a statement on her Instagram page that she would not be taking any questions from the press or sitting down for the usual post-match press conferences that have become a staple of the big tournaments. Osaka’s reasoning is simple, she writes, “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one.”
Mental HealthPosted by
AFP

Osaka crisis throws light on stars' mental health and media 'voyeurism'

Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open, after revealing her battle with depression and anxiety, has cast a harsh light on the mental health of the sport's superstars with one expert even accusing the media of "voyeurism". - Documented struggles - Osaka's battle with depression echoes similar struggles of other athletes in recent years.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka, 23, PULLS OUT of French Open in wake of her media boycott as she says she is 'taking time away from the court' and reveals her depression and social anxiety struggles

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open and announced that she will be stepping back from tennis. The world No 2 - who won her opening match of this year's tournament at Roland Garros against Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday - stated that she had suffered 'long bouts of depression' since winning the US Open in 2018, and that she needed a break from the controversy that has enveloped her in the past week.
TennisPosted by
Syracuse.com

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, cites anxiety and depression

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”
HealthInter Press Service

Naomi Osaka’s Bravery can be a Teachable Moment about Mental Health

The organizers of the tournament were incensed, imposed a fine on her and threatened to disqualify her. Would the organizers have reacted differently if Naomi Osaka said she could not participate in the tournament’s press briefing because of a physical illness, such as abdominal pain? Your guess is as good as mine, but I believe the organizers would have been more empathetic and would have provided her with the best medical treatment. The same should happen for mental health.
MinoritiesMedicalXpress

What Naomi Osaka taught women, especially Black women

Many Black women can relate to the challenges facing professional Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka and the backlash she experienced after withdrawing from the French Open to prioritize her mental health, says Northwestern Medicine psychologist Inger Burnett-Ziegler. "Naomi Osaka's complaint of being asked repetitive questions that lead to self-doubt is...
Posted by
Ash Jurberg

We Should Be Applauding Naomi Osaka’s Brave Stand For Mental Health

Last week, Naomi Osaka declared that she wouldn't be attending any press conferences during the French Open Tennis Championship. In tennis, as in many other sports, athletes are required to be available to the media to conduct a post mortem on their match. Win or lose, the athlete is expected to front up to a gaggle of global journalists bombarding them with questions. These questions range from boring to standard to accusatory.
NFLhealthing.ca

Naomi Osaka reveals struggle with depression

Naomi Osaka values her mental health — even if it means facing a penalty of up to USD $20,000. Last week, the tennis star, who was to compete at the French Open this month, explained in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she wouldn’t be doing any press during the event in order to protect her emotional wellbeing.
Tennistheshadowleague.com

Naomi Osaka Calls Her Own Shots & She’s Earned The Right

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said she’s withdrawing from the French Open after previously announcing she would be skipping press conferences — a move she called necessary for her mental health that resulted in a $15,000 fine. Her decision sparked conversations about the responsibility of athletes to make themselves available to...
TennisBET

OPINION: Naomi Osaka’s Ordeal Outlines How Black Women Remain Unprotected

When the demons came calling, Naomi Osaka did everything right. She spoke up, shattering long-standing stigmas against mental health, transparently sharing with tennis officials that she did not want to participate in post-match press conferences because they were too psychologically damaging. She identified her trigger, which she would later describe as “huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.” She set an appropriate boundary. She took steps to protect her peace.