Sales Pitch discussion: Can anyone stop UCLA on Pac-12 recruiting trail?

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN continued its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs in the Pac-12 that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated some of the finer details within the Pac-12 recruiting landscape; including whether UCLA has hit overdrive in recruiting early in Mick Cronin's tenure, the intricacies of identifying prospects at Arizona and Oregon, and which program deserves special mention for its ability to do more with less.

www.espn.com
College SportsWichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks surge into top 10 rankings for their men’s basketball recruiting class

Kansas currently has the No. 6 men’s basketball recruiting class in the country according to national team rankings awarded by ESPN.com. The Jayhawks’ seven-player Class of 2021 — which consists of high schoolers KJ Adams, Zach Clemence, Kyle Cuffe and Bobby Pettiford, juco player Sydney Curry and college transfers Joseph Yesufu and Cam Martin — has jumped 17 slots from its previous rating of No 23 awarded to KU’s recruiting class by analysts Jeff Borzello and Adam Finkelstein several weeks ago.
College Sportsnews4usonline.com

Recruiting wars: SoCal teams replenish the cupboard

After both teams made spectacular runs throughout the NCAA Tournament, USC and UCLA are back to the drawing board and re-filling the cupboard with fresh recruiting classes. Here’s how both local teams stack up when it comes to the recruiting trail. USC:. Head Coach Andy Enfield secured his second highest-rated...
College SportsDenver Post

Depth at guard position gives CU Buffs plenty of options

The backcourt for the Colorado men’s basketball team has drawn quite a crowd. Head coach Tad Boyle soon will be faced with the sort of problem any coach gladly will take as he and his staff determine just how the talented glut of guards will fit into the rotation. The...
Colorado State247Sports

Colorado men's basketball storylines to follow this summer

Colorado men's basketball wrapped up one of its best seasons in school history about six weeks ago. Tad Boyle got his second NCAA Tournament win, and McKinley Wright went out on a high. Though neither reached their goal of Sweet 16, 2021-22 could be a good opportunity to keep the Buffs rolling.
Colorado State247Sports

Four-star K.J. Simpson opens up about committing to Colorado and how he fits with the Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes have the nation's tenth-best recruiting class. It can not be repeated enough that Tad Boyle's CU Buffs have a top 10 class coming to Boulder this summer. There is not a number of times that saying the little ole school at the 40th parallel—that's not a blue blood—has a sparking amount of talent coming to campus. Seriously, did we miss that the Buffs have the No. 10 class in all the land… in basketball? I feel like we missed that the Buffs have the country's tenth-best hoops class.
College SportsESPN

Sales Pitch discussion: What's behind the Big Ten's national championship drought?

ESPN continued its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs in the Big Ten that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated some of the finer details within the Big Ten recruiting landscape; including whether the Big Ten's NCAA championship drought is a function of roster construction, whether Indiana has a chance to begin a new winning era under Mike Woodson and which coach they'd want their son to play for.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

ESPN reporter Jeff Borzello on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast: SU recruiting, state of the Orange, Boeheim’s successor

Syracuse, N.Y. ― What is the state of Syracuse’s basketball program? How good are Syracuse’s most recent recruits? Who will eventually succeed SU coach Jim Boeheim?. ESPN college basketball reporter Jeff Borzello joined Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters to talk about all of those topics and more on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

A couple of way-too-early predictions for Michigan Basketball come in from ESPN

Jeff Borzello and Jonathan Givony from ESPN never stop giving their takes about college basketball season, even in the heart of a dead period in the sport. The pair crafted a few Way-Too-Early pieces for the four-letter network that both should catch the interest of Michigan basketball fans. Let's begin with Borzello’s Way-Too-Early Top-25 college basketball rankings.
College Sportswcn247.com

AP Top 25 Podcast: David Shaw on Pac-12, CFP and practice

Stanford coach David Shaw says if he were king of college football it would take him about 30 minutes to fix the playoff. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Shaw joins the AP's Ralph Russo for what has become an almost annual appearance to talk about the state of the game. Shaw explains the thinking behind recent modifications to preseason practice aimed at decreasing exposure to head injuries. He talks about what he believes is the most important way new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff can support football in the conference. And he has an easy solution for expanding the College Football Playoff.
Economypac-12.com

Pac-12 announces 2019-2020 financial results

Consolidated revenue reported at $534M with total distributions at $403M, increases of 1% and 4% year-on-year. Seven-year period since start of ESPN and Fox partnerships and launch of Pac-12 Networks marked by 77% growth in member distributions and 60% growth in revenues. Consolidated Conference & Networks Expenses decrease 2% year-on-year.
College Sportspac-12.com

Bruins kickoff 2021 football campaign with the UCLA Spring Showcase on Pac-12 Network

The Bruins return to the gridiron this Thursday, May 27 for the UCLA Spring Showcase, presented by State Farm, on Pac-12 Network at 9 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. MT. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
College Sportschatsports.com

Sales pitch: Which Pac-12 programs have the most to offer men's basketball recruits, transfers?

Earlier this month, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits and then moved on to the Big East, where we examined whether anyone in the league can close the recruiting gap on Villanova. Last week was the Big Ten, with the biggest first tier we've seen of any conference so far.