961 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It was just three short years ago that the San Francisco 49ers took a chance on linebacker Fred Warner in Round 3 of the 2018 NFL draft. Warner was then a well-regarded but largely overlooked outside linebacker out of BYU, and only a few teams had him in their top tier at the position. In fact, eight linebackers went ahead of Warner in the draft that year, but the 49ers saw something special in the West Coast native and brought him home with the 70th pick overall.