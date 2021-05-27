Cancel
Norwalk, OH

'We leave with the hope that all of us will meet some day in heaven'

By DON HOHLER dhohler@neo.rr.com
Norwalk Reflector
Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — There is a lot going on this weekend. It's always that way on the first major holiday of the summer. For starters, the Strawberry Festival plays a one-day stand in uptown Norwalk and a number of local high schools will hold graduations. To the south, Jack Nicklaus welcomes golfers to Dublin for the Memorial Tournament. To the west, the Indy 500 is a big deal for race-car fans. The long weekend is capped off on Monday here in the Maple City with the Memorial Day Parade.

