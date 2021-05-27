Cancel
Montecito, CA

A glimpse into Ariana Grande’s at-home wedding

24newshd.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn mid-May, Ariana Grande channelled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On...

www.24newshd.tv
Celebrities6abc

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in private ceremony, reps say

NEW YORK -- Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It was not clear when the wedding took place.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Celebritiesjack1065.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande confirms she has married fiancé Dalton Gomez

Pop icon Ariana Grande has married her fiancé, luxury property estate agent Dalton Gomez. Congratulations to the queen herself. A spokesperson for the singer confirmed the news to Digital Spy. People reports that the service was very intimate with only about 20 people attending. "The room was so happy and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Glam.com

Ariana Grande Just Shared The First Photos From Her Wedding

On Saturday, May 15, Ariana Grande secretly married her boyfriend Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA. Though her reps confirmed the joyous occasion, details of the wedding were kept quiet…until now. In a series of Instagram posts, the popstar has given fans the first glimpse into her special day.
Celebritiesfarmweek.com

Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people earlier this month. Grande, 27, announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25. She has now shared a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Montecito, CARefinery29

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

One week and two days — yes, we’ve been counting — after TMZ announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in a low-key ceremony at their Montecito, California home, Grande finally gave us a look at her wedding dress. And just as we predicted, it is perfect. For...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Cher Turns 75 and Ariana Grande Gets Married

There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch Ariana Grande's First Post-Wedding Performance With the Weeknd

Ariana Grande has officially performed for the first time since wedding Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. She and The Weeknd teamed up for a delightful performance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards of his song “Save Your Tears,” which she recently joined for a remix. The two were effortlessly charming on stage, clearly enjoying performing to a live audience for one of the first times in more than a year. And Ari's high note in the bridge? Impeccable, as usual. The Weeknd shared a clip of the performance on Instagram later, writing, “Always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande.”